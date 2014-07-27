The 15 Coolest Things At San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con kicked off Thursday and is well underway.
The four-day convention is sold out with more than 130,000 people expected to attend the event at the San Diego Convention Center.
While many fans head for the panels where news and trailers for upcoming films and TV series are shown, there is plenty to look at and do at the pop culture celebration.
From a giant zipline to recreations of some of your favourite television sets, see what everyone’s talking about at Comic-Con.
History's 'Vikings' series is allowing fans to be part of the show with a large interactive exhibit.
Fox may have the coolest interactive set up for fans: a giant 130-foot long zip line to promote new Batman prequel show 'Gotham.'
Where to find it: Between the San Diego Convention Center and the Hilton Bayfront Hotel
The event is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27
Head by the LEGO booth and you'll run into replicas of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' characters Rocket and Groot.
The DC Comics booth has Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, and Christian Bale's batsuits on display for Batman's 75th anniversary.
You can even see a sneak peak at Ben Affleck's cape and cowl for the next incarnation of the Dark Knight in 'Batman V Superman.'
If you can't get enough of the Bat, fan renditions of the cape and cowl are on display at the Hard Rock Hotel.
The two looks above are inspired by the Joker and the Dark Knight's first appearance in the comics in 1939.
Want to try out the Oculus Rift? The X-Men Cerebro experience is allowing fans to jump into the mind of Professor X for 90 seconds and experience his virtual chamber from the film series.
No, those aren't stormtroopers. 'The Hunger Games' has Peacekeepers lined up outside an event where fans can watch an exclusive look at the next sequel.
Fans are sitting in a row of pods to watch the first trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I' on the Samsung Tab S.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.