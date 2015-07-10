'The Hunger Games' director accidentally spoiled a twist in the final film

Huge spoilers ahead if you haven’t read the book series:

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” was the most anticipated panel of the day at San Diego Comic-Con.

While we’ve seen a few teasers for the film, most details have been kept under wraps.

If you’ve been following the series, you know the basic premise — Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) will continue her journey to try and take down President Snow’s (Donald Sutherland) reign of the Capitol.

However, it looks like she’ll be doing more than just that.

Director Francis Lawrence let out a little slip Thursday at Comic-Con after panel host Conan O’Brien asked him, ‘Without giving any incredible spoilers, can you tell us what we’re going to see in ‘Mockingjay – Part 2′”?

“I think you know this is where Katniss kind of gets back into action,” said Lawrence. “She was a bit sidelined in the last movie, and going through some of her own issues, but this time she’s finally going after Coi — “

Lawrence quickly stopped and corrected himself before continuing, “uh, after Snow,” but not before he was caught by a murmur of “ooooooo” from fans in the panel crowd.

Fans in the know were quick to notice that Lawrence was about to say Coin, referencing President Coin (Julianne Moore), who was introduced in the 2014’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I.”

While the character was introduced as a potential ally of Katniss, fans of the books know the character has an agenda of her own.

Tension rises between Coin and Katniss in the final book after a devastating explosion orchestrated by Coin harms one of Katniss’ loved ones.

It seems like Lawrence may have been hinting toward the impending confrontation between Coin and Everdeen that takes place in the third and final novel of the “Hunger Games” trilogy.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” is in theatres November 20, 2015.

