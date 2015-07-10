'The Hunger Games' cast tried and failed to successfully do the iconic whistle from the movie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images From left to right, director Francis Lawrence and actors Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth at ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’ San Diego Comic-Con panel Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Comic-Con kicked off its four-day long extravaganza Thursday morning.

During “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” panel, a fan asked the cast if they could do their best imitation of the iconic whistle from the movie.

You know, this one.

While they weren’t so good at duplicating the whistle, they did make a noise they agreed was reminiscent of the “X-Files” theme.

Actor Josh Hutcherson may not have been able to recreate the whistle either, but he was able to demonstrate some other skills that piqued panel host Conan O’Brien’s interest.

Check it out below:

