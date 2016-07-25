The absolute best cosplay photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2016

Daenerys Targaryen, Captain America, Kylo Ren, and more of your favourites from movies, television, and comics descended on San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend for the annual pop-culture celebration.
We rounded up photos of the best cosplays and will continue to update this post as the Con unfolds.
These Twi'lek costumes are also handmade. The woman on the left created a whole backstory for her original character.
Disney cosplayers came in full force this year. We spotted Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from 'Zootopia.'
While Captain Hook was nowhere to be found, we did stumble upon one silly pirate by the name of Jack Sparrow.
Vanellope von Schweetz, the unexpected hero of 'Wreck It Ralph,' also speeds into action. This foam candy car weighed about 30 pounds.
Best cosplay I've seen at #SDCC thus far -- 9' Optimus Prime pic.twitter.com/IOuaAYW72e
-- Captain RibMan (@Captain_RibMan) July 23, 2016
Black Panther, heir to the African kingdom of Wakanda, is also getting his own movie. It hits theatres in 2018.
We only wish there was a photo of those Captain Americas prom-posing with these Peggy Carters (plus one Sharon Carter).
This Deadshot cosplayer bears a striking resemblance to Will Smith, the actor who plays him in the upcoming 'Suicide Squad' movie.
Comic-Con brought a slew of new movie trailers, including one for the princess of the Amazons, Wonder Woman.
It appears we haven't seen the last of Superman, despite him missing from the 'Justice League' trailer.
Deadpool, of course, came in all shapes and sizes, including 'wacky, inflatable arm-flailing Deadpool.'
It's a wacky inflatable arm-flailing Deadpool!!! #SDCC https://t.co/PGN2oHKM7I
-- Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) July 22, 2016
The Merc with a Mouth didn't miss an opportunity to bop these two 'Star Wars' fans dressed as Funko Pop figures.
BOP! ???????????????????????????????? #SDCC2016 #LiveAtSDCC #Deadpool #StarWars cc: @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/W9GHNdlp3B
-- Syfy (@Syfy) July 23, 2016
It wouldn't be Comic-Con without a little love for gaming, as well. Link and Princess Zelda stuck together on the showroom floor.
The cosplayer uses a LED screen and a back-up camera to create the illusion of being able to see right through him.
'Pokémon GO' was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit at Comic-Con. We suspect Fury Road is crawling with Fire type Pokémon.
Pokemon & Mad Max #cosplay #mashup @Comic_Con #SDCC2016 pic.twitter.com/UWA67t9Sor
-- John Holderried (@Honky275) July 22, 2016
A pokestop! #SDCC2016 pic.twitter.com/W8HoosHP8J
-- Island Arcade @ SDCC (@IslandArcade) July 21, 2016
Ash Stormrider combines Pokémon GO and 'Game of Thrones' in one epic cosplay. Three Charizards perch on his shoulders and head.
Later in the week, we found one of Dany's eggs hatched into a dragon. The cosplayer could puppet the creature using a small rod in her hand.
We hope to see Dany and Cersei duke it out to become Queen of the Seven Kingdoms on season seven of 'Game of Thrones.' No shame.
There weren't nearly as many Starks in cosplay as members of House Lannister and Targaryen. But we did spot Robb walking around with his direwolf's head.
These fans dressed as Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen actually got engaged in front of a 'Game of Thrones' cosplay meet-up.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.