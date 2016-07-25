The absolute best cosplay photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2016

Melia Robinson, Kirsten Acuna
Sdcc 2016 cosplay thor 1Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Daenerys Targaryen, Captain America, Kylo Ren, and more of your favourites from movies, television, and comics descended on San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend for the annual pop-culture celebration.

We rounded up photos of the best cosplays and will continue to update this post as the Con unfolds.

There has been an awakening in The Force.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Kylo Ren does not mess around.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

This pair of lovebirds looked all grown up in their costumes from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Temptation to join the Dark Side was everywhere.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Steampunk Darth Vader looked particularly grumpy sitting under the hot San Diego sun.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

The weather didn't bother these Tusken Raiders, more commonly known as sand people.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

But where there is Darkness, there is Light.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

These glam Chewbacca cosplayers made their costumes out of wig hair. They look ready to party.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

These Twi'lek costumes are also handmade. The woman on the left created a whole backstory for her original character.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Disney cosplayers came in full force this year. We spotted Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from 'Zootopia.'

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

There was Sadness.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

And Joy!

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

A pint-sized 'Tinker-Fett,' which is Tinkerbell meets Boba Fett, was as cute as she was sassy.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

While Captain Hook was nowhere to be found, we did stumble upon one silly pirate by the name of Jack Sparrow.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Where would Disney be without its princesses? Cinderella gets a makeover from her Fairy Godmother.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

This Snow White family really packed on the 'charm.'

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Our heroines better watch out. Maleficent is lurking nearby.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

And she brought some friends, including Mother Gothel ('Tangled') and the Queen of Hearts.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Chef Louis from 'The Little Mermaid' finally had his way with Sebastian.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Fortunately, Kim Possible is just a call away.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Vanellope von Schweetz, the unexpected hero of 'Wreck It Ralph,' also speeds into action. This foam candy car weighed about 30 pounds.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

The staff of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry flew in for the occasion.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider
Bellatrix Lestrange, Professor Sprout, Albus Dumbledore, Dolores Umbridge, and a Hogwarts Express train conductor travelled as a pack at Comic-Con.

Optimus Prime had the best seat in any panel. The bot stood nine feet tall.

The entire Marvel universe showed up in style.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

We saw superheroes old and new. Tony Stark looked slick as ever.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

While Doctor Strange, whose movie releases this November, dressed a little less inconspicuous.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Black Panther, heir to the African kingdom of Wakanda, is also getting his own movie. It hits theatres in 2018.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

These Thor cosplayers carried their mythical hammers with ease.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

They were only outdone by McThor, who wielded a box made of a Happy Meal container.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Emma Frost and Iceman, members of the X-Men, kept cool in the convention center.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Scarlet Witch looked mighty feisty.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

The Falcon and Captain America keeps the gang in line.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Gotta catch 'em all, gotta catch 'em all!

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

We only wish there was a photo of those Captain Americas prom-posing with these Peggy Carters (plus one Sharon Carter).

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Thankfully, there were enough Caps to cover two Winter Soldiers.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

The Avengers can count on Boba Fett for backup.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

As we saw in 'Captain America: Civil War,' Spider-Man is eager to join the Avengers.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

He gets by with a little help from his friends, including Spider-Gwen.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Looks like 'Suicide Squad' member Harley Quinn has her sights set on squashing Spidey.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Here we see Harley 'joking around' with her Joker-themed Batman.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

This Deadshot cosplayer bears a striking resemblance to Will Smith, the actor who plays him in the upcoming 'Suicide Squad' movie.

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Comic-Con brought a slew of new movie trailers, including one for the princess of the Amazons, Wonder Woman.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

It appears we haven't seen the last of Superman, despite him missing from the 'Justice League' trailer.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Deadpool, of course, came in all shapes and sizes, including 'wacky, inflatable arm-flailing Deadpool.'

The Merc with a Mouth didn't miss an opportunity to bop these two 'Star Wars' fans dressed as Funko Pop figures.

It wouldn't be Comic-Con without a little love for gaming, as well. Link and Princess Zelda stuck together on the showroom floor.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Legion from 'Mass Effect' was shot and has the hole to prove it.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

The cosplayer uses a LED screen and a back-up camera to create the illusion of being able to see right through him.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man shared a kiss on the streets of San Diego.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

'Pokémon GO' was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit at Comic-Con. We suspect Fury Road is crawling with Fire type Pokémon.

Props to this walking Pokéstop for spreading the love across the convention.

Ash Stormrider combines Pokémon GO and 'Game of Thrones' in one epic cosplay. Three Charizards perch on his shoulders and head.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Ash also carried around a box of Pokémon balls, inspired by Daenerys' dragon eggs.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Later in the week, we found one of Dany's eggs hatched into a dragon. The cosplayer could puppet the creature using a small rod in her hand.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

This Khaleesi blew us away by how much she resembles actress Emilia Clarke.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

We hope to see Dany and Cersei duke it out to become Queen of the Seven Kingdoms on season seven of 'Game of Thrones.' No shame.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

There weren't nearly as many Starks in cosplay as members of House Lannister and Targaryen. But we did spot Robb walking around with his direwolf's head.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Melisandre looked hauntingly beautiful in red.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

These fans dressed as Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen actually got engaged in front of a 'Game of Thrones' cosplay meet-up.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Family is everything for this Wun Wun and his little lady.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

RIP Wun Wun.

Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

