The best cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2015

Fans in cosplay, or role-playing costumes, invaded San Diego Comic-Con.
At this year’s annual celebration of comics, TV, movies, anime, and gaming, we’ve seen screen-accurate Stormtroopers, superheroes, and “Frozen’s” Anna and Elsa dressed for battle on the Fury Road.
We went ahead and rounded up photos of the best cosplays. And we will continue to update this post as the Con unfolds.
What would Joker be without his main squeeze, Harley Quinn (who we'll see in the new 'Suicide Squad' movie)? She's joined by a flirtatious Poison Ivy.
Yaya Han, cosplaying as Medusa from Marvel's 'Inhumans,' is a professional cosplayer and a celebrity in her own right.
The Merc with a Mouth is undoubtedly a star at this year's Con. We love this Deadpool-Stormtrooper crossover.
Maleficent from the original animated classic 'Snow White' and Angelina Jolie's rendition in 'Maleficent' catches up with a warrior Snow White on the lawn. Because where there are villains, there are princesses ...
Jimmy Buffet, the surprise star of 'Jurassic Park,' struggles to balance margaritas on the showroom floor.
It's no surprise 'Star Wars' has a monster presence at the Con with stars of the upcoming sequel in attendance. Chewbacca and Boba Fett get a Steampunk makeover.
Some people prefer to build their costumes. This cosplayer constructed an Admiral Ackbar helmet out of a balloon, papier-mâché, and craft wiring.
Of course, none of the 'Star Wars' cosplayers would be here without George Lucas. This cosplayer walked the showroom floor shouting, 'We can fix it in post,' and, 'Those are my movies, dammit.'
We saw much, much fewer 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cosplay in 2015. Groot is a timeless fan favourite, however.
'Game of Thrones' is another hugely popular cosplay. This Tyrion Lannister mask made us do a double-take. It's made of Silicon and a mould constructed using high-resolution photos of Peter Dinklage.
Their three-legged German Shepherd cosplays as Jamie Lannister, while the little guy dresses as Joffrey.
Cosplays inspired by video games are among some of the most detailed and impressive. Here are two characters from 'Mass Effect.'
Since this cosplayer's character had a hole through his chest, he used a car back-up camera and a tiny screen to create the illusion that people were seeing through him.
Scarecrow and the Mistress of Fear from 'Batman: Arkham Asylum' video game say the best part of cosplaying is 'making children cry.' The worst part is the heat.
