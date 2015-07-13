The best cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2015

Melia Robinson
Chewbaccas angels comic con cosplayChelsea Vicari/Invision/APWomen in cosplay as ‘Chewie’s Angels’ strike a classic pose at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans in cosplay, or role-playing costumes, invaded San Diego Comic-Con.

At this year’s annual celebration of comics, TV, movies, anime, and gaming, we’ve seen screen-accurate Stormtroopers, superheroes, and “Frozen’s” Anna and Elsa dressed for battle on the Fury Road.

We went ahead and rounded up photos of the best cosplays. And we will continue to update this post as the Con unfolds.

Additional photo contribution by Kirsten Acuna.

Jared Leto's Joker in the upcoming 'Suicide Squad' has nothing on this glam Clown Prince of Crime.

Batman better watch out for this Joker-Penguin hybrid.

What would Joker be without his main squeeze, Harley Quinn (who we'll see in the new 'Suicide Squad' movie)? She's joined by a flirtatious Poison Ivy.

A team of Black Widows take on the Silver Surfer.

Yaya Han, cosplaying as Medusa from Marvel's 'Inhumans,' is a professional cosplayer and a celebrity in her own right.

Galactus is the baddest of the bad guys in the Marvel universe.

The Merc with a Mouth is undoubtedly a star at this year's Con. We love this Deadpool-Stormtrooper crossover.

Turns out, Deadpool is a big Disney fan.

A throwback, Hades from Disney's animated 'Hercules' takes a vacation from the depths of hell.

Maleficent from the original animated classic 'Snow White' and Angelina Jolie's rendition in 'Maleficent' catches up with a warrior Snow White on the lawn. Because where there are villains, there are princesses ...

Cinderella takes on the showroom floor in style.

'Frozen' cosplay is as popular as ever.

Anna and Elsa dress for battle on the Fury Road in this creative 'Frozen'-'Mad Max' crossover.

Olaf rides eternal, shiny and chrome!

The movie's flame-throwing guitarist is on hand to amp everyone up.

The family that cosplays together, stays together. How cute are these War Boys?

This little Nux has a fake blood line tethered to his dad, who's cosplaying as 'Mad' Max.

Thor wrangles an unusual set of raptors.

These raptors in masks are a little less intimidating.

Jimmy Buffet, the surprise star of 'Jurassic Park,' struggles to balance margaritas on the showroom floor.

It's no surprise 'Star Wars' has a monster presence at the Con with stars of the upcoming sequel in attendance. Chewbacca and Boba Fett get a Steampunk makeover.

We love Boba Fett's jetpack adorned with roses.

Another Princess Leia takes a portable vacuum to her 'walking carpet' companion.

This Darth Vader looks like he might prefer Princess Peach's racing car over the Death Star.

Some people prefer to build their costumes. This cosplayer constructed an Admiral Ackbar helmet out of a balloon, papier-mâché, and craft wiring.

The detail is incredible.

Darth Vader and these Boba Fetts keep it real classy.

Of course, none of the 'Star Wars' cosplayers would be here without George Lucas. This cosplayer walked the showroom floor shouting, 'We can fix it in post,' and, 'Those are my movies, dammit.'

His sign says 'Jar Jar 4 Life!' on one side, and 'Greedo shot first!' on the other.

We saw much, much fewer 'Guardians of the Galaxy' cosplay in 2015. Groot is a timeless fan favourite, however.

Superheroes are in no short supply. This cosplayer bears a 'stark' resemblance to Iron Man.

Looks like Iron Man made this femme Hulk angry.

Spider-Man weaves through the crowds outside the showroom floor.

Wonder Woman and Aquaman protect the streets of San Diego.

Defenders of good and justice can be found everywhere. Effie's outfit is on fleek, per usual.

A colorfully dressed Kimmy Schmidt reminds us to be tough.

Bumblebee from 'Tranformers' has a great view wherever he goes.

It's Morphin Time! Power Rangers Dino Super Charge characters pose with a mini Ranger.

'Game of Thrones' is another hugely popular cosplay. This Tyrion Lannister mask made us do a double-take. It's made of Silicon and a mould constructed using high-resolution photos of Peter Dinklage.

Brienne of Tarth and Shae travel with some K-9 companions ...

Their three-legged German Shepherd cosplays as Jamie Lannister, while the little guy dresses as Joffrey.

This female Night's King has her piercing blue eyes on the realm.

What's more unnerving than one Mad Hatter from Tim Burton's 'Alice in Wonderland'? Two.

Cosplays inspired by video games are among some of the most detailed and impressive. Here are two characters from 'Mass Effect.'

Since this cosplayer's character had a hole through his chest, he used a car back-up camera and a tiny screen to create the illusion that people were seeing through him.

The three protagonists of 'Destiny' show off some pretty intimidating weaponry at the entrance.

This 'Fallout: New Vegas' character takes a break from the Mojave Desert to enjoy Con.

Scarecrow and the Mistress of Fear from 'Batman: Arkham Asylum' video game say the best part of cosplaying is 'making children cry.' The worst part is the heat.

Her wrist piece emits 'fear gas' with the push of a button.

The 'Battleborn' gang is all here!

This Minecraft character looks like it popped right off the computer screen.

Cut the Hall H line? The cast of 'Kill Bill' will cut you.

The most adorable Carl Fredricksen from 'Up' is there. Of course, Dug came along for the adventure.

At this year's Comic-Con, we've seen everything from dancing robots ...

... to lurking Grinches. Fans are certainly bringing their A-game in 2015.

We'll continue to update this post as we discover more cool cosplays. In the meantime ...

