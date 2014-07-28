Photos Of The Best Cosplay From San Diego Comic Con 2014

While there are a lot of movie and TV announcements at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), one of the best parts of the four-day event is seeing the cosplay (short for costume play) people dress up in.
Dressing up for SDCC has become a tradition that people take very seriously. While some dress up in traditional store bought costumes others go out of their way to spend hundreds of dollars creating their own unique looks.
More recently, celebrities have found it’s an easy way (sometimes) to get around the Con undetected while still being able to mingle with fans.
From regular fans to professional cosplayers, we’ve compiled some of the best outfits worn by fans at this year’s event.
If you’ve seen any great cosplay, email me at kacuna[at]businessinsider.com.
Thursday, everyone was trying to get a glimpse of this realistic embodiment of the next 'X-Men' movie villain Apocalypse.
... or this trio who dressed as characters from DreamWorks' latest 'How to Train Your Dragon' sequel.
'Star Wars' fans are among the most creative. They just don't go for regular Stormtrooper outfits. They rock out.
The Star Wars' Twitter account had the perfect caption for this Daft Punk mashup: 'He's up all night to get Rebels.'
He's the only comic character who's aware he's in one, so it's always fun to see how fans get creative with their cosplay.
Since it's Batman's 75th anniversary, there were tons of Caped Crusaders passing through the Con. From '60s live-action Batman ...
The Dark Knight wasn't the only popular superhero around. Speedster The Flash, who's getting his own series in the fall, was also spotted walking the floor.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.