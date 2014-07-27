Warner Bros. Just Showed A 'Batman V Superman' Teaser Trailer At Comic-Con And Fans Are Going Absolutely Nuts

Kirsten Acuna
Zack snyder sdcc batman v superman@ErikDavis/Twitter

Warner Bros. kicked off its two-hour panel at San Diego Comic-Con in a huge way.

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder opened the panel teasing c
oncept art of both the Dark Knight and Superman to fans.

In addition, a brief teaser of the film was shown. Here’s how people are describing it.




Afterward, stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot briefly joined him on stage of Hall H inside the San Diego Comic-Con Convention Center.

Batman v superman san diego comic con@Adambvary/Twitter

Panel host Chris Hardwick (“The Talking Dead”) jumped in dressed as Marty McFly from “Back to the Future” to snap a quick selfie with the three.

Nerdist ben affleck henry cavill gal gadot@henrycavillfan_/Twitter

The footage concluded with posters of the superheroes including a first look at Wonder Woman:

Wonder woman sdcc comic con batman v supermanWarner Bros., @zacksnyder/Twitter

Here are all three images side-by-side:

Batman superman wonder woman sdcc 2014@ErikDavis/Twitter

Warner Bros. previously made no mention of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” appearing at the panel ahead of time, so while a teaser may have been anticipated by some, both Snyder and the cast’s appearances were a shock to many fans.



Los Angeles Times reporter Josh Rottenberg says the cast and crew didn’t discuss the film at all. Rather, Snyder simply said filming is “going great.”

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres May 6, 2016.

