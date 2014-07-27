Warner Bros. Just Showed A 'Batman V Superman' Teaser Trailer At Comic-Con And Fans Are Going Absolutely Nuts

Warner Bros. kicked off its two-hour panel at San Diego Comic-Con in a huge way.

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder opened the panel teasing c

oncept art of both the Dark Knight and Superman to fans.

3 pieces of Batman V. Superman concept art just hit #SDCC – Very Frank Miller :)

— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 26, 2014

In addition, a brief teaser of the film was shown. Here’s how people are describing it.









Place went bonkers for the BATS v SUPES teaser: An armoured-up Batman pulls tarp off Bat-light to reveal Superman floating in light #sdcc

— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 26, 2014

FOOTAGE! Batman in armour a la TDKR. He unveils the Batsignal. Superman is in the middle of it in the sky. Pissed. Laser eyes! #SDCC #WB

— Dennis Jacobs (@KosherD) July 26, 2014

They are showing the teaser again. This time Superman’s eyes are glowing. This is the angriest Superman I have ever encountered. #SDCC

— Oliver Jones (@oliverjones) July 26, 2014

Batman wearing bulky metal armour with glowing eyes, lights bat signal I’m the rain to reveal a hovering Superman. #SDCC

— Josh Lincoln Dickey (@NotoriousJLD) July 26, 2014

Afterward, stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot briefly joined him on stage of Hall H inside the San Diego Comic-Con Convention Center.

Panel host Chris Hardwick (“The Talking Dead”) jumped in dressed as Marty McFly from “Back to the Future” to snap a quick selfie with the three.

The footage concluded with posters of the superheroes including a first look at Wonder Woman:

Here are all three images side-by-side:

Warner Bros. previously made no mention of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” appearing at the panel ahead of time, so while a teaser may have been anticipated by some, both Snyder and the cast’s appearances were a shock to many fans.







#SDCC. I think Zack Snyder just trumped everyone. The photo of Gal Gadot as #WonderWoman will be the Image of the Day.

— Derek St. John (@Dieter117) July 26, 2014

HOLY! RT @ErikDavis: Warners starts with Batman v Superman art and here’s Zack Snyder. Place goes nuts #sdcc pic.twitter.com/tJF62MrODR

— Man of Steel Fanpage (@ManofSteelFanPg) July 26, 2014

Los Angeles Times reporter Josh Rottenberg says the cast and crew didn’t discuss the film at all. Rather, Snyder simply said filming is “going great.”

“Batman V Superman” is in theatres May 6, 2016.

