The Next Nine Cities That Will Pay Over $5 For Gas

U.S. gas prices have soared to levels just short of the peak in 2008.While the average gallon of gas costs $3.844, six states pay more than four dollars: Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, and New York.

America’s most beleaguered city, San Diego, pays a shocking $5.05 per gallon.

We picked out the highest prices on GasBuddy.com and found images of the stations where the damage is done.

Salinas, California: $4.39 a gallon

Ventura, California: $4.41 a gallon

Oakland, California: $4.45 a gallon

Honolulu, Hawaii: $4.45 a gallon

San Jose, California: $4.55 a gallon

San Francisco, California: $4.59 a gallon

Chicago, Illinois: $4.59 a gallon

Santa Barbara, California: $4.59 a gallon

Los Angeles, California: $4.79 a gallon

San Diego, California: $5.05 a gallon

As of 8:34 p.m. EDT, April 18: 1704 Rosecrans St & Nimitz Blvd (16¢/gal discount when paying w/ cash)

Will gas get more expensive?

