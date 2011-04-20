The Next Nine Cities That Will Pay Over $5 For Gas

Photo: Gas Buddy
U.S. gas prices have soared to levels just short of the peak in 2008.While the average gallon of gas costs $3.844, six states pay more than four dollars: Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, and New York.
America’s most beleaguered city, San Diego, pays a shocking $5.05 per gallon.
We picked out the highest prices on GasBuddy.com and found images of the stations where the damage is done.
As of 8:34 p.m. EDT, April 18: 1704 Rosecrans St & Nimitz Blvd (16¢/gal discount when paying w/ cash)
