San Diego Chargers Try To Defuse rumours That They're Moving To LA

Photo: eSeats.com

The recent news of AEG’s plan to build a football stadium in Los Angeles combined with yesterday’s news that Chargers Owner Alex Spanos is looking to sell a minority share of the team has many fans concerned that the Chargers are a prime candidate to relocate.The Chargers insist that is not the case at this time, but as Pro Football Talk notes, they didn’t discount the possibility of AEG purchasing a stake in the team which could obviously sway its future.



The Chargers have been trying to get a new stadium built in San Diego and may hope this recent whirlwind of news will give them more leverage. But if the chances for a new stadium continue to look slim, it’s very possible that the Chargers could be on the move.

