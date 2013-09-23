San Diego Chargers Attempt A Comical Series Of Lateral Passes With No Time On The Clock

The San Diego Chargers got the ball back this afternoon with 15 seconds left on the clock, trailing the Titans 20-17. Phillip Rivers got one pass off to Eddie Rivers, leaving 2 seconds left on the clock. So, the Chargers tried a series of lateral passes, hoping to get lucky, but ending with Rivers kicking the ball across the field.
The Titans won 20-17. GIF via Die Hard Sport:
