A sprawling estate in San Diego with a life-size chess board, waterfall, and Egyptian-themed movie theatre is selling for $2.5 million — take a look inside Rancho Magdalena

- A 30-acre California estate deemed an “entertainer’s paradise” by Sotheby’s is selling for $US2.5 million.
- Known as Rancho Magdalena, the estate is located an hour north of San Diego in Valley Centre.
- It consists of an eight-bedroom main house as well as two greenhouses, a solar-paneled garage, and multiple athletic courts and recreation areas.
- Take a look inside the private entertainment complex, which comes with an Egyptian-themed movie theatre, waterslide, and life-size chess board.
Dubbed an “entertainer’s paradise” by Sotheby’s, the resort-style estate is located two hours south of Los Angeles in northern San Diego.
In addition to the eight-bedroom main house, the property includes two green houses, a garage covered in solar panels, and a dizzying number of recreational facilities.
The main residence sits at the heart of the property and is built in the Spanish architectural style with a clay-tile roof.
Archways, 10-foot ceilings, and wide hallways make the inside feel spacious.
The main floor includes four guest bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom and doors that open up to the outside.
Every room in the house has a view of the surrounding estate.
The kitchen comes with “double” everything: There are two ovens, two islands, two fridges, and two dishwashers.
The formal living room is the central gathering space and features a carved marble-granite fireplace as its centrepiece.
Outside, there are three courtyards for entertaining …
… and balconies wrap around the entire home.
The two upstairs bedrooms enjoy private balconies with fireplaces.
Residents and guests are not lacking for entertainment. After dinner, they can enjoy cocktails in the copper-ceilinged ballroom …
… then settle into plush leather couches to watch a film in the multi-level, Egyptian-themed theatre.
Guests could spend an afternoon playing racquetball in a professional, air-conditioned court …
… then head to the downstairs game room to play billiards or shuffleboard followed by a drink at the bar.
Outside facilities include a dedicated basketball court …
… and bocce courts bookended by rose-covered archways.
For cooling off from the southern California heat, there is a large pool with a slide, waterfall, hidden grotto, and hot tub.
Nearby gardens and pagodas make for a peaceful walk.
To top it all off, residents can play a game of chess on a life-size board.
If buyers wish to expand their hosting capacity, an adjacent 20 acres with two guest houses is also available for purchase.
