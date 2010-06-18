San Diego May Go Bust

San Diego is the latest city to consider bankruptcy as a result of burgeoning debt associated with pensions and benefits, according to Bloomberg.
The city currently has a serious funding problem, worth $3.5 billion just in pensions and health care.
San Diego has total deficits of $7 billion, according to the city’s report on bankruptcy considerations.
The city is considering measures like outsourcing its library system and trash collection services to reduce costs.
Link to a pdf of the full report here >
