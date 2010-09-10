Stunning Photos Of The Massive Gas Line Explosion Near San Francisco

At least six people have died and several were critically injured when a ruptured gas line caused a massive explosion last night in a San Francisco suburb. Dozens of homes were destroyed.



The line was owned by Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG).

