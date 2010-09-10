Last Night's San Bruno Explosion Destroyed 50 Homes, 1 Dead

Photo: AP

We now know the story behind the gigantic San Bruno, CA explosion we mentioned last night.It was the result of gas line explosion at regional utility Pacific Gas & Electric.



The explosion destroyed 50 homes, damaged 120, and was so hot, a fire engine windshield cracked, according to reports.

Apparently there was only one death, which sounds remarkable.

This video gives some good perspective.



