Large Explosion Near San Francisco Airport

Update: The cause is still unclear though from the video news report linked to below, it seems that a plane crash has been ruled out.



The most likely cause seems to be a gas station explosion.

Update II:

This San Francisco Chronicle report has some more details. It sounded incredibly loud and frightening, with witnesses describing gigantic fireballs.

Leigh Bishop, staff pastor at Church of the Highlands in San Bruno, was standing in the parking lot preparing for a night meeting when the blast ripped into the sky behind the church.

“It was absolutely frightening,” Bishop said. “A huge yellowing billow of flame. I thought it was right behind our church building and ran in to pull the fire alarm and get everyone out of the church.”

Update III: According to this report, several homes have been destroyed. Sounds brutal. No word on fatalities.

Original post: There’s a large explosion near SFO in San Bruno, California.

It’s possibly a plane crash.

A live video of it can be seen here.

