Hillary Clinton on San Bernardino mass shooting: 'I refuse to accept this as normal'

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton called gun controls in the aftermath of a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, on Wednesday.

“I refuse to accept this as normal,” she wrote in a tweet after a shooting at the Inland Regional Center produced as many as 20 victims, according to the San Bernadino Fire Department.

I refuse to accept this as normal. We must take action to stop gun violence now. -H https://t.co/SkKglwQycb

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2015

Almost immediately after the shooting, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) also called the shooting “horrifying” and slammed the National Rifle Association for lobbying against gun-control legislation.

Horrifying news out of #SanBernardino. Enough is enough: it’s time to stand up to the @NRA and enact meaningful gun safety laws

— Martin O’Malley (@MartinOMalley) December 2, 2015

Both Clinton and O’Malley have repeatedly released statements calling for gun control following previous mass shootings that have occurred during the 2016 primary.

In a statement to CNN in October after a shooting at a community college in Oregon, Clinton expressed exasperation with the frequency of mass shootings across the US.

“It is just beyond my comprehension that we are seeing these mass murders happen again and again and again. And as I have said, we have got to get the political will to do everything we can to keep people safe,” Clinton told CNN reporter Dan Merica.

“You know I know there is a way to have sensible gun control measures that help prevent violence, prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands and save lives.”

NOW WATCH: The Muslim woman who blasted Trump while wearing an American flag hijab is owning her haters



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.