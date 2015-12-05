News stations are rummaging through the San Bernardino shooters' apartment on live TV

The landlord of the apartment in which the San Bernardino shooters lived has apparently invited television-news stations into the couple’s apartment.

MSNBC and CNN aired the footage live as they searched the apartment where Syed Rizwan Farook, a 28-year-old US citizen, and Tashfeen Malik, his 27-year-old wife, lived.

The couple carried out an attack in San Bernardino earlier this week at the Inland Regional Center, killing 14 people and wounding at least 21 others. They died in a shootout with police.

MSNBC showed on air a driver’s licence, Social Security card, and other identification documents found in the apartment.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said that police had cleared the apartment before media were invited in by the landlord. The network’s own law enforcement analyst, Harry Houck, said he was “shaking” watching reporter go through the couple’s apartment.

“I’m having chills down my spine with what I’m seeing here,” he said. “This apartment clearly is full of evidence.”

Here’s some of the footage MSNBC aired of their reporter going through papers and books found on a bed:

