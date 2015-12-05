CNN: San Bernardino shooter reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS' leader on Facebook

Micah Escamilla/Los Angeles News Group via AP A SWAT vehicle carries police officers near the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a social services facility

The female shooter in the San Bernardino, California, attack earlier this week reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the attack was unfolding, three unnamed officials told CNN.

The post was apparently written on Facebook under a different name, according to CNN’s sources.

Investigators still have not determined a conclusive motive for the Wednesday attack on the Inland Regional Center, a county facility that provides services to the disabled.

Syed Rizwan Farook, a 28-year-old US citizen, and Tashfeen Malik, his 27-year-old wife, killed 14 people in the shooting and injured at least 21 others. They died in a shootout with police.

Investigators believe the attack was likely inspired by ISIS (also known as ISIL and the Islamic State), but not ordered by or coordinated directly with the terrorist group, according to CNN. The news network’s sources did not explain how Malik wrote the Facebook post in support of Baghdadi.

One law-enforcement official told CNN that the attackers look to have been “self-radicalized.” Another source said the investigation is focusing on a workplace issue about religion more than the apparent ISIS connection.

Malik moved to California with Farook in 2014 and was living in the US under a K-1 visa with a Pakistani passport, said David Bowdich, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles bureau.

CNN and other news outlets reported Thursday that Farook was in touch with extremists who were being investigated by the FBI for terrorism links. Local police officials said at a press conference on Thursday that Farook was not on their radar for terrorism.

