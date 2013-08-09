Thieves Return Stolen Computers To Sexual Assault Nonprofit And Offer A Heartfelt Apology

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Burglars left this apology note after stealing from the San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services.

Burglars in Southern California apparently had a change of heart after stealing from a nonprofit organisation. The very next day, they returned the items and left an apology letter,

NBC Los Angelesreported.

The thieves broke into the San Bernardino County Sexual Assault Services on July 31, taking several computer towers and monitors along with a laptop.

While questioning potential witnesses, a few of the officers talked about the organisation’s cause, executive director Candy Stallings told NBC. The news obviously traveled.

The next morning, around 4:30 a.m., Stallings found a shopping cart in front of the door with every last stolen item. It had a note tucked inside.

“We had no idea what we were takeing. Here your stuff back we hope that you guys can continue to make a difference in peoples live. God bless,” the note read (complete with misspellings).

The gesture shocked Stallings and her co-workers. “You’ve got to be kidding me. I was in disbelief, I got chills, I got very emotional,” she told NBC.

One officer on the case, Lt. Paul Williams, said that during his entire career, no one has ever returned stolen property — let alone apologized.

