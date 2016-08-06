The San Antonio Spurs lead the NBA with 5 players competing in the Rio Olympics

A record 46 NBA players will compete in men’s basketball at the Rio Olympics and no team has more than the ever-international roster of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs lead the way with five players, including Manu Ginobli (Argentina), Tony Parker (France), Pau Gasol (Spain), Patty Mills (Australia), and Patricio Garino (Argentina). Interestingly, that list doesn’t include the Spurs’ two best players, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Both players chose not to be considered for Team USA.

The Utah Jazz are next with four Olympians, followed by four teams with three each, including the Knicks, Warriors, Bulls, and Raptors. There will also be 18 former NBA players in Rio and a record 26 WNBA players from 11 different teams.

