NBA playoff game in Memphis stopped because of a power surge

Early in the second period of Game 4, the playoff game between the Spurs and Grizzlies in Memphis was stopped because of a problem with the power at the arena.

ESPN reported that the problem was caused by a “power surge” in the area.

The broadcast for the game just suddenly froze when the surge hit.





The game was delayed for nearly 20 minutes before being resumed. The Spurs lead the series 3-0 and are looking to close out the Grizzlies.

