San Antonio Spurs Introduce New Camo Uniform

The San Antonio Spurs have unveiled a new camouflage uniform for the upcoming season.

The green, olive, and sand-coloured uniforms will be worn twice during the season, including November 13 against the Wizards.

According to the Spurs, more than 300,000 active and retired military and government workers live in San Antonio and the uniforms are designed in recognition of the city’s strong military ties.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.