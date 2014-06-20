The San Antonio Spurs Joined An Elite Group With Their Latest Championship

Despite winning their latest championship, few people are willing to call the San Antonio Spurs a “dynasty.” But dynasty or not, five titles in 16 years is something that is rarely seen.

Even if we expand the range to the last 20 years, only two other teams in the four major sports has won five titles and no team has won more.

Here is every team in the four major leagues with more than one championship in the last 20 seasons with the Spurs right there at the top next to the Yankees and the Lakers, two teams that typically get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to arguments about dynasties.

