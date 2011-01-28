STAT OF THE DAY: The San Antonio Spurs Are Off To The 6th-Best Start In NBA History

Photo: ap

Another day, another Spurs win.The veteran franchise, which many thought was over-the-hill coming into the season, is off to the sixth-best start in NBA history.



San Antonio’s 38-7 record is the league’s best start through 45 games since the 2005-2006 season when the Detroit Pistons went 39-6.

How have the Spurs done it? It’s hard to find a weakness in their game. The Spurs are first in the NBA at home and on the road, fifth in points per game, seventh in rebounds per game, fourth in assists per game, and 12th in average points against.

But perhaps the biggest reason the Spurs have continued to role along is their health. San Antonio is the only team in the league to deploy the same starting lineup in every game this year.

You’d think that the Spurs would have suffered some injuries by now because they’re among the oldest teams in the league. Every player in the starting five is 28 or older except for sophomore DeJuan Blair who has a history of knee problems himself.

However, the Spurs are also one of the league’s deepest teams and have done a masterful job of managing the minutes of their vets. San Antonio has five bench players that average more than 17 minutes a game, and none of their three starters over 30 is averaging more than 32 minutes a game.

The extra rest has been huge for the Spurs this year, and may be the key to their health and playoff success as the season progresses.

