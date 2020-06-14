Police are searching for a man who shot and wounded 8 people outside a San Antonio bar after being denied entry

Facebook San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the media amid an ongoing search for the shooting suspect.

A man shot and wounded 8 people outside a San Antonio bar Friday night, according to a CNN report.

Police said the man was part of a larger group that was denied entry to the bar because they were intoxicated.

The victims include five women and three men, and all are in stable condition, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a media conference Saturday.

The police were still searching for the shooter on Saturday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Police are searching for a man who shot 8 people outside a San Antonio bar on Friday night, according to a CNN report.

According to the report, the man grabbed “a long rifle” and opened fire outside the bar after he was denied entry for being intoxicated. The eight victims were wounded and were able to transport themselves to local hospitals, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a media conference Saturday.

The victims include five women and three men, and all are in stable condition, McManus said. There were no fatalities.

According to McManus, the shooter said “‘don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” when his group was denied entry at the bar. He went back to his car and pulled out the gun before opening fire.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage Saturday to help identify the shooter.

This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.