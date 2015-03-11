This poster for The Rock's new disaster movie 'San Andreas' looks awfully familiar

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently debuted a poster for his upcoming disaster movie “San Andreas.”

The poster shows Johnson heading down into the depths of a giant fissure caused by a series of earthquakes pummelling the West coast.

Here’s a better look:

We couldn’t help but notice the new poster looked very similar to another piece of marketing for a previous Warner Bros.’ hit.

Take a look at the poster for 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” which made over $US1 billion at theatres.

Both posters draw viewer’s eyes in with cut out shapes.

This isn’t the first time the cut out design has been used in movie marketing.

This poster from Paramount for “Star Trek Into Darkness” borrowed a similar theme tonally with a cut out of the Starfleet Insignia.

