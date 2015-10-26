Look at this All Black making New Zealand's PM look tiny

The New Zealand All Blacks defeated South Africa in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup.

After the match, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key went to the locker room to congratulate the team and Phil Walter of Getty Images captured an amazing photo of Key with Samuel Whitelock.

At 203cm, 116kg, Whitelock is a large man.

