Samuel L. Jackson's Wake Up Call Video For Obama Bashes Romney

Samuel L. Jackson helps little Susie wake her parents up to Obama.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in a new pro-Barack Obama, anti-Mitt Romney video titled “Wake the F*** Up,” referring to America’s seeming indifference toward the upcoming election.The nearly four-minute-long video is a spoof on Jackson’s mock children’s book “Go The F*** To Sleep”—but this time Jackson is appealing to voters through his nursery rhyme with biting words.



“Sorry, my friend, but there’s not time to snore.

An out of touch millionaire just declared war

On schools, the environment, unions, fair pay.

We’re all on our way if Romney has his way.

He’s against safety nets. If you fall, tough luck.

So I strongly suggest, that you wake the f*** up.”

The video was funded by the Jewish Council for Education and Research, a super PAC supporting President Barack Obama—funded mostly by George Soros‘ 25-year old son Alexander.

