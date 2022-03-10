Samuel L. Jackson says he didn’t ask for a ‘Pulp Fiction’ engraving on his ‘Star Wars’ lightsaber: ‘They did that because they loved me’

Samuel L. Jackson plays Mace Windu in ‘Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.’ Lucasfilm / Twentieth Century Fox / Disney / NBC

Samuel L. Jackson says he didn’t ask for the “BMF” engraving on his “Star Wars” lightsaber.

The engraving is a reference to the wallet Jackson’s character has in “Pulp Fiction.”

Jackson said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that the crew did it out of love for him.

Samuel L. Jackson said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that a “Pulp Fiction” reference was engraved on his “Star Wars” lightsaber as a gift.

Back in 2013, Jackson revealed on “The Graham Norton Show” that the prop he used in the movie had a “Pulp Fiction”-inspired phrase on it.

“I have the real one at home that says ‘bad motherfucker’ right here,” he said while holding a toy replica of his character’s famous purple lightsaber. In the 1994 Quentin Tarantino movie, Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, has a wallet that says “Bad Motherfucker” on it.

During his Wednesday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jackson admitted that he didn’t ask for the engraving.

“No they did that because they loved me,” Jackson said. “I didn’t ask for it. When the shoot was over, when they presented it to me it had ‘BMF’ on the on/off button.”

Fallon also showed a picture of the engraving on the show.

Jackson starred in the three Star Wars prequels about Darth Vader’s origin story. His character, Mace Windu, stood out in the trilogy because he was the first and only Jedi to have a purple lightsaber.

During the interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” Jackson said he asked George Lucas, the creator of “Star Wars,” for his fictional weapon to be purple so that he would be able to “find himself” in the battle scene in the second prequel movie, “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”

“I said to George, ‘You think maybe I can get a purple lightsaber?'” Jackson said. “He’s like, ‘Lightsabers are green or lightsabers are red.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I want a purple one. I’m like the second baddest Jedi in the universe next to Yoda.’ He’s like, ‘Let me think about it.'”

The “Shaft” actor continued: “And when I came back to do re-shoots, he said, ‘I’m gonna show you something. It’s already caused a shit storm online.’ And he had the purple lightsaber and I was like ‘Yeah!'”

Although Jackson hasn’t been in a “Star Wars” movie since “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” in 2005, there have been rumors that he may return as Mace Windu in a future project.

Last year, Jackson captioned an Instagram post with the hashtag, “#maceaintdone,” which led some fans to believe he might appear in the “Book of Boba Fett” spin-off series on Disney+.

Jackson’s costars from the trilogy, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, are making their return in the upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”