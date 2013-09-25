Samuel L. Jackson Slams Obama: 'Stop Trying To Relate And Be More Presidential'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Samuel L. Jackson calls Obama ‘a safe dude,’ wants him to ‘get scary.’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has been one of President Obama’s most steadfast supporters, even

starring in a 2012 campaign adcalled “Wake The F— Up!”

But in the upcoming October issue of Playboy, the highest-grossing actor of all time criticises the president, telling the leader to “stop trying to ‘relate'” to the public and “be f—ing presidential.”

After revealing he is known as the “grammar police” on Twitter, the Playboy interviewer asks Jackson what he thinks about “President Obama or other highly educated Americans consciously drop[ping] gs off the ends of words to sound like Joe Average.”

“First of all, we know it ain’t because of his blackness, so I say stop trying to ‘relate.’ Be a leader. Be f—ing presidential,” the star says heatedly.

Jackson continues, “Look, I grew up in a society where I could say ‘It ain’t’ or ‘What it be’ to my friends. But when I’m out presenting myself to the world as me, who graduated from college, who had family who cared about me, who has a well-read background, I f—ing conjugate.”

Playboy then asks the actor about his militant revolutionary background and his comments last year that he wanted President Obama to “get scary.”

Jackson says he was pleased when “[Obama] got a little heated about the kids getting killed in Newtown and about the gun law,” but says the prez is “still a safe dude.”

The actor then continues his political rant by asking, “How do we fix the fact that politicians aren’t trying to serve the people, they’re just trying to serve their party and their closed ideals? How do we find a way to say, ‘You motherf—ers are fired because you’re not doing shit about taking care of the country?'”

He adds, “If Hillary Clinton decides to run, she’s going to kick their f—ing asses, and those motherf—ers would rather see the country go down in flames than let the times change. But as I tell my daughter, there was a time we would be in the streets about this sh–.”

Despite being an avid user of social media and having nearly 3 million followers on Twitter, Jackson says that signing petitions on Facebook and Twitter won’t get things accomplished the way physical protests used to.

“You need to have your physical body out there in the streets and let these people — and the rest of the world — know. When our antiwar movement led the world, it was because people could see us in the streets, see our faces, hear the protest music,” he explains.

“You can’t do that sh– blogging in a room. I can’t see you on your keyboard. I can’t see you sitting there in the dark. Things happen when people get out in the street.”

