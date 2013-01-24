Samuel L. Jackson Sings Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mila Kunis’ alleged stalker pleaded no contest on Tuesday, and was ordered to stay away from the actress for 10 years.

Shakira and her soccer player boyfriend, Gerard Pique, welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday named …. Milan Piqué Mebarak.

Adele will perform her Oscar-nominated song “Skyfall” during the Academy Awards show on February 24.

Former “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek is sad that his ABC show “Don’t Trust The B- in Apartment 23,” in which he plays himself, has been put on ice. He tweeted, “Sad to say ABC has pulled #Apt23 and will not be airing the 8 remaining episodes any time soon. Translation: we’ve basically been cancelled.”

President Obama led a conga line, took part in a “Gangnam Style” dance-off with Usher, and even did the electric slide at his celebrity-packed inauguration bash at the White House.

“Goodfella” Ray Liotta has joined the cast of “Muppets 2.”

Lollapalooza music festival has called off its Israel edition after problems booking talent amid the delicate political situation in the Mideast and facing financial and production challenges.

During a recent appearance on London’s Capital Radio, Samuel Jackson covered Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together.” Listen below:

