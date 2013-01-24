Samuel L. Jackson Sings Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
- Mila Kunis’ alleged stalker pleaded no contest on Tuesday, and was ordered to stay away from the actress for 10 years.
- Shakira and her soccer player boyfriend, Gerard Pique, welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday named …. Milan Piqué Mebarak.
- Adele will perform her Oscar-nominated song “Skyfall” during the Academy Awards show on February 24.
- Former “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek is sad that his ABC show “Don’t Trust The B- in Apartment 23,” in which he plays himself, has been put on ice. He tweeted, “Sad to say ABC has pulled #Apt23 and will not be airing the 8 remaining episodes any time soon. Translation: we’ve basically been cancelled.”
- President Obama led a conga line, took part in a “Gangnam Style” dance-off with Usher, and even did the electric slide at his celebrity-packed inauguration bash at the White House.
- “Goodfella” Ray Liotta has joined the cast of “Muppets 2.”
- Lollapalooza music festival has called off its Israel edition after problems booking talent amid the delicate political situation in the Mideast and facing financial and production challenges.
- During a recent appearance on London’s Capital Radio, Samuel Jackson covered Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together.” Listen below:
