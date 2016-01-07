Samuel L. Jackson says he had no idea he was in a feud with Donald Trump

Jon Pack/NBC Samuel Jackson on NBC’s ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’

Samuel L. Jackson didn’t know he was feuding with Donald Trump. That’s what the movie star said on Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Meyers told Jackson he wanted to talk about the feud with the Republican presidential candidate, then asked, “Did you know about this?”

“No, I don’t,” the actor responded.

Meyers is referring to Jackson’s claim in a recent interview in United Airlines’ Rhapsody magazine that he’s a better golfer than Trump and that one of the real-estate mogul’s golf clubs had charged him for membership without his knowledge.

Trump subsequently responded via Twitter: "I don't know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials — boring. Not a fan."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2016

I don’t know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven’t played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials — boring. Not a fan.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2016

“Not a bad thing,” Jackson said after Meyers read Trump’s tweet.

The thing is, Jackson can name at least a couple instances in which he and Trump met at one of the Trump golf courses. In fact, the actor said that one of the visits included a surprise guest.

“And when I got there, it was President Clinton,” Jackson said, “who could also verify that Donald Trump knows me.”

Jackson proceeded with details about the day, such as Trump giving Bill Clinton a jacket from the golf course gift store because the former president was cold. But he didn’t buy Jackson one.

And at least according to Jackson, Trump refers to himself as “the Don” when making phone calls.

The whole story gave Meyers, who said that he and Trump have a mutual dislike for each other, a brilliant idea.

“I will say if we could prove that Donald Trump is lying when he says he doesn’t know you, this might be the thing that brings down his campaign,” he said.

Watch the interview below:

