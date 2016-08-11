If you're not following Samuel L. Jackson's amazing Olympics commentary, you're missing out

Ian Phillips

“Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones may have been invited to the games in Rio thanks to her non-stop live commentary of the Olympics, but she’s not the only celebrity who wants you to know their thoughts on every single event happening in Brazil.

Among the best Twitter commentary you’ll find of the Rio de Janiero events comes from none other than actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson is so passionate about the Olympics, in fact, that he even has his own uniform:

The actor has been tweeting quite enthusiastically during the games, and has been using both a lot of exclamation points as well as expletives to express his points.

When it comes to the Team USA gymnasts, he doesn’t pick favourites:

 Some of his tweets are funnier without context:

 And of course, it wouldn’t be Samuel L. Jackson commentary without a few swear words:

Don’t lie: You just read every single one of these in his voice. You can follow along with Jackson’s Olympics commentary here.

