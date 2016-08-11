If you're not following Samuel L. Jackson's amazing Olympics commentary, you're missing out

“Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones may have been invited to the games in Rio thanks to her non-stop live commentary of the Olympics, but she’s not the only celebrity who wants you to know their thoughts on every single event happening in Brazil.

Among the best Twitter commentary you’ll find of the Rio de Janiero events comes from none other than actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson is so passionate about the Olympics, in fact, that he even has his own uniform:

The actor has been tweeting quite enthusiastically during the games, and has been using both a lot of exclamation points as well as expletives to express his points.

When it comes to the Team USA gymnasts, he doesn’t pick favourites:

This is what She Do!! Simooooone! Go USA!!!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 8, 2016

OK, Aly put it in!! Go USA!!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 8, 2016

Gabby with the “I Nailed That Shit” face!!Go USA!!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 8, 2016

Some of his tweets are funnier without context:

When you try some new shit at da club afta 4 Jaegger shots!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 8, 2016

And of course, it wouldn’t be Samuel L. Jackson commentary without a few swear words:

Most MUTHAFUKKA OF A LEG by AquamanPhelps!!! Hella swim by All!! Go USA!!!!

— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 8, 2016

Don’t lie: You just read every single one of these in his voice. You can follow along with Jackson’s Olympics commentary here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.