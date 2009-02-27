Samuel L. Jackson Makes A Major Commitment To Marvel

- Samuel L. Jackson has signed on to play Nick Fury in nine (9!) Marvel films including the upcoming Iron Man 2. That’s a pretty big commitment for someone who said not long ago that he wouldn’t be reprising his cameo from Iron Man. Better hope you don’t get tired of playing the character. (Variety)
- The rumours are true: Cate Blanchett has signed on to replace Sienna Miller as Maid Marian in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, formerly known as Nottingham. (Comingsoon.net)
- Warner Bros., along with Leonardo diCaprio’s production company and the producers of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, has decided to remake The Neverending Story (THR)
- Also getting a remake is the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger film Total Recall (THR)
- Jerry Seinfeld is returning to NBC, creating and executive producing the comedy, reality TV show The Marriage Ref. In the show, celebrities and comedians will offer advice to real-life couples with marital problems. (Variety)
- Dollhouse’s Eliza Dushku has secured the rights to produce a biopic about iconic photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Hope this won’t get in the way of her Iron Man 2 lobbying. (Variety)
- Borat cohort is writing a remake of Arthur in which Russell Brand is slated to play the title role originally portrayed by Dudley Moore. (Variety)
