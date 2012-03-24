Samuel L. Jackson Is The Latest Celebrity To Introduce The Lineups At A Hornets Game

Last month, Will Ferrell introduced the lineups for a New Orleans Hornets game on 80s night. Well, apparently that went so well, that the Hornets decided to go the celeb-route again, this time with Samuel L. Jackson.



The must-see moment comes at the 1:28 mark when Jackson brings out his famous “vengeance” speech from “Pulp Fiction” but with a Hornets twist.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

