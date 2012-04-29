INFOGRAPHIC: How Samuel L. Jackson Became The Highest Grossing Actor Ever

Aly Weisman

Samuel L. Jackson, 63, has appeared in more than 100 films since starting his career 1972.

Somewhere in between the “Star Wars” franchise, “Snakes on a Plane” and being nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for his role in “Pulp Fiction,” Jackson became his own genre—and the highest grossing actor of all time.

Take a look below at this Statista infographic to see how the kid from Washington D.C. became a box office record-breaker.

Samuel L Jackson Infographic

