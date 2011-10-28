Samuel L. Jackson Is The Highest-Grossing Actor Of All Time, According To The Guinness Book Of World Records

Bankable stars are the most valuable commodity in Hollywood. Guess that explains why Samuel L. Jackson seems to perpetually be on-screen.



According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Jackson has grossed $7.42 billion over the course of his career, spread across mega-franchises like “Star Wars” and “Iron Man”/”The Avengers” and critically acclaimed work like “Pulp Fiction.”

Jackson is listed as an actor in 137 titles on his IMDB.com page and 128 at Rotten Tomatoes, which rates Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” as his best movie. He has five films either completed or in pre- or post-production, according to IMDB.

One sign as to why he’s made so much? Multiple renowned directors cast Jackson repeatedly in their films, including Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee. Clearly, working with him is a pleasant experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.