Samuel L. Jackson hilariously explains the plot of 'Game of Thrones'

Everything sounds better when Samuel L. Jackson says it.

The notoriously foul-mouthed actor breaks down the entire plot of “Game of Thrones” in a hilarious, eight-minute video that was just released on the show’s official YouTube page.

“The first thing you need to know about this world is…no, not dragons. F**k those dragons,” he starts by saying.

Jackson summarises the entire show from start to finish. It’s an entertaining and concise way to revisit six years’ worth of fantasy. And being that this is Samuel L. Jackson, he of course describes everyone from Jamie Lannister to Joffrey Baratheon as a “motherf***ker.”

Watch Jackson’s glorious explainer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

