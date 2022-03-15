Samuel L. Jackson asked about bringing back Mace Windu in the ‘Star Wars’ universe

Samuel L. Jackson discusses ‘Star Wars’ during a live taping of the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast he would play Mace Windu again.

Jackson asked about a potential return to “The Mandalorian” director Bryce Dallas Howard.

“I’ll learn the lightsaber left-handed. Come on,” Jackson said.

Samuel L. Jackson wouldn’t mind returning to a galaxy far, far away.

During a recent taping of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at the 92Y, Jackson was asked about the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer and whether or not his “Star Wars” character, Mace Windu, is still alive with one hand somewhere in the expanding universe.

“Somewhere,” Jackson told host Joshua Horowitz.

“That’s the same way I think about [the] dude from ‘Jurassic Park.’ He’s somewhere riding around on a velociraptor with one arm,” Jackson added, referencing his character, Ray, from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film.

Windu was last seen in 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.” He had his arm chopped off by Anakin Skywalker before being electrocuted and hurled out a window by Darth Sidious never to be seen again.

Mace Windu, moments before Anakin Skywalker turns on him in ‘Star Wars: Episode III.’ Lucasfilm

Becoming more serious, Jackson pointed out that it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Windu to have survived.

“There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in ‘Star Wars,” Jackson told Horowitz when asked if he should hold out hope for a future Windu sighting.

“The only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard because I just did a movie with her and she directs episodes of ‘The Mandalorian,'” Jackson revealed.

The “Jurassic World” star has directed a combined three episodes of “The Mandalorian” and the more recent “Star Wars” series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Josh Horowitz and Samuel L. Jackson speak onstage during Samuel L. Jackson In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92Y on March 10, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jackson said he asked Howard, “‘So you think you might be able to hook a brother up? You like me right?'”

“Put me in coach. I’m ready,” Jackson continued, adding, “I’ll learn the lightsaber left-handed. Come on. Hook me up.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson has been eager to pick up the lightsaber again. The actor previously said his character wasn’t dead during 2017’s Star Wars Celebration event.

The upcoming “Kenobi” series, set a decade after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” features the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as their “Star Wars” prequel film characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, respectively.

Ewan McGregor is one character who will reprise his role from the ‘Star Wars’ prequels in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ Lucasfilm

We know Windu died at some point since Jackson reprised the role briefly as a Force Ghost voice in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” But since the majority of remaining Jedi went into hiding after “Revenge of the Sith,” Lucasfilm could always rework its canon with Windu healing and laying low for a few years before resurfacing.

But any potential return may be tough.

Jackson is currently working on his upcoming Marvel series, “Secret Invasion,” alongside Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn, where he reprises his role as Nick Fury. He’s also set to appear in next year’s “Captain Marvel” sequel.

The actor’s AppleTV+ series, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” is now streaming.