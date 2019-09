Slavery vs. a tuberculosis-ridden French prostitute.



Samuel L. Jackson and Anne Hathaway teamed up in a FunnyorDie sketch to debate which of their two Christmas films, “Django Unchained” or “Les Misérables” will make you shed more tears.



