Samuel L. Jackson Set To Negotiate With Pirates

- Samuel L. Jackson will star as Andrew Mwangura, who negotiates with pirates off the coast of Africa. Jackson’s Uppity Films has joined forces with Andras Hamori’s H20 Motion Pictures to secure the rights to Mwangura’s story (Variety)
- The Dolan family said its Cablevision giant would consider spinning off Madison Square Garden business, which includes the Knicks, Rangers and Radio City Music Hall. The move is also seen as paying the way for an eventual sale of its cable systems and Rainbow Media programming unit. (NY Post)
- Former ER star Julianna Margulies has a sizzling hot pilot The Good Wife in the works for CBS. ABC’s hottest pilot: A drama called Cougar Town. (THR)
- Activision said its releasing three new games for its popular Guitar Hero franchise this fall: Guitar Hero 5, with indie and classic rock tunes; Band Hero, targeted at the more casual player with family-friendly Top 40 hits; and DJ Hero, which will have a turntable and feature dance, hip-hop and other genres of club music. (LA Times)
- Jon & Kate Plus Hate? The increasingly anticipated fifth-season premiere of TLC’s reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 will highlight the fallout from tabloid accusations that hubby Jon Gosselin is having an affair. (THR)
- Angelina Jolie and Anne Hathaway were nominated for best actress by the MTV Movie Awards, which for the first time allowed fans to have a hand in choosing the nominees. (THR)
- Vin Diesel is going back behind the wheel of a fast car to star in Paramount’s The Wheelman. The studio has lined John Singleton to direct and Lorenzo di Bonaventura to produce the movie, based on the video game “Wheelman.” (Variety)
- Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, speaking at the 4A’s Leadership Conference, said the company’s Super Bowl ad was directly responsible for increasing the online video portal’s business by 49%. (AdAge)
- Big medical bills have forced a Kentucky family to sell the house built for them by ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Brian and Michelle Hassal had the house built for them in 2006 because of their high medical bills. Brian, a security guard, was shot in the line of duty, while Michelle has a rare blood disorder. Their son, Sam, is a special needs child from China who’s undergone surgeries to repair a cleft palate. (NY Post)
