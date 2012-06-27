The Crazy Story Of Samuel Israel, The Ponzi Schemer Who Faked His Own Suicide And Sparked An International Manhunt

Photo: YouTube

When people are discussing Ponzi Schemes, infamous villains like Nevin Shapiro and Bernie Madoff tend to get most of the attention.But no one should forget about Samuel Israel III, a man who ran a $450 million Ponzi scheme in New York during the late 1990s and early 2000s.



Dealbook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin wrote a profile on him that came out today and reminded us of Israel’s story.

Mr. Israel’s journey from Wall Street newbie to hedge fund manager on the run, recently ended in a North Carolina prison. And, in a few weeks, a book about Israel’s wild ride of a life will be available, titled Octopus: Sam Israel, the Secret Market, and Wall Street’s Wildest Con by Guy Lawson.

