The World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player Plays In A City So Dangerous That He Has To Fly In For Home Games

Samuel Eto’o — thought to be the highest-paid soccer player in the world — has to fly in to play his home games because the Russian city where his team is based is too dangerous to live in.



Eto’o tranferred to the Makhachkala-based club Anzhi earlier this summer.

The team is owned by a Russian oligarch Suleyman Kerimov, who hopes to turn the marginal club into a European power.

But Makhachkala is rife with bombings, murders, and other gang activities, so Eto’o and the rest of the team lives and practices in Moscow and only travels to the region to play home games.

It is rumoured that 100 police are murdered in the Russian region of Dagestan every year, according to the New York Times.

