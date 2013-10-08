This Sad And Hilarious Flow Chart Will Convince You Not To Go To Law School

A Connecticut lawyer named Samuel Browning has created a massive flow chart listing all of the terrible reasons people want to go to law school these days.

That chart was based on the book “Don’t Go To Law School (Unless)” by Paul Campos, which outlines the very few good reasons for getting a JD in the current market. Matt Leichter published the flow chart on his Law School Tuition Bubble blog, and he and Browning have given us permission to republish it here.

As you can see, Browning’s chart could deter the lion’s share of lawyer hopefuls from even taking the LSAT. Check it out for yourself:

