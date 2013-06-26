Justice Alito Keeps Acting Like A Grumpy Teenager

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s pouty-face during his nomination hearings.

On Monday, the Supreme Court decided to keep affirmative action alive in a 7-1 decision. Almost more shocking than the court’s agreement was Justice Samuel Alito’s bad behaviour.



According to the Washington Post, he rolled his eyes at Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 13 years his superior on the bench, while she gave her dissent. Alito had just spoken a few hundred words of his own moments earlier.

As Garrett Epps of The Atlantic geniusly stated, Alito looked like Sean Penn as the incorrigible Jeff Spicoli, mocking his teacher in “Fast Times At Ridgemont High.”

Alito’s childish behaviour isn’t an anomaly either. He has a history of using body language to show his distaste, often for his female, fellow justices. Days earlier, Post columnist Dana Milbank watched Alito “glower” at Elena Kagan, the court’s newest addition, when she prefaced her statement with a joke.

The Supreme Court doesn’t allow cameras, but luckily, Alito let has engaged in his antics outside the halls of justice. In the video below, he clearly mouths “that’s not true” while shaking his head during President Obama’s State of the Union address in 2010, which criticised the court’s Citizens United decision. Fellow Justice Sonia Sotomayor appears to ignore him — possibly because he’s mocked her, too.

