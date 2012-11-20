Watch Samsung's Extremely Weird New Ad About Beating Puppies

For every awesome Samsung ad (usually Apple bashing, usually created by top ad shop 72andSunny), there’s an equally awkward and uncomfortable spot the company releases on YouTube.



First Samsung teamed up with the meme-friendly Overly Attached Girlfriend in an ad for the SSD 840. Now the Korean tech giant released a spot that compares laptops and computers to puppies that then get mercilessly beaten/thrown off cliffs by their “owners.”

Scratching your head? So are we.

This also shills the SSD 840, apparently set to make a name for itself by confusing the internet with really off ads. Watch the spot below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

