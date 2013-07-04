Samsung's Bet On Non-Android Phones Could Be Delayed

Steven Tweedie

Samsung has become synonymous with Android mobile operating systems, but that doesn’t mean the company isn’t looking to diversify what powers its phones.

Tizen, a non-Android mobile operating system, has been long-expected to make its appearance in a Samsung phone, arriving as soon as August.

A Samsung phone running Tizen would give a unique flavour to the company’s handsets, offering an alternative to the Android-dominated ecosystem.

But it looks like a Samsung/Tizen handset has been delayed until at least October, as Samsung looks to make improvements to its Tizen app store.

The Tizen app store is being developed by a team consisting of Intel and an unnamed South Korean company, TechnoBuffalo’s Jacob Kleinman reports.

Samsung is expected to release a mobile phone running Tizen OS in Europe initially, with a possible US rollout to follow.

You can take a look at how a few apps look running on Samsung’s Tizen OS below.

Tizen OSLeaked Tizen camera, music, and email apps.

