Samsung's Galaxy Tab Priced At $600, Hitting Verizon Stores November 11

Start sanding your fingers!*



Verizon announced today that the Samsung Galaxy Tab, a 7-inch Android based tablet will be hitting its stores on November 11. It will cost $600.

Verizon will also offer a $20 monthly data plan which gives users 1 GB of data.

When the Galaxy Tab hits Verizon’s stores it will be competing with the iPad, which will also be in Verizon’s stores. An iPad costs $500 for the WiFi model. If you want to get Verizon wireless coverage, you can buy a MiFi, and the total price is $629 for the cheapest model.

Since the Galaxy Tab is going head to head with the iPad, we’re thinking it’s pretty much toast.

*In case you missed it, Steve Jobs said users will have to sand their fingers down to a quarter of their size to play with 7-inch tablets, because the screen is too small. Weird thing to say since Jobs pioneered the 3.5″ tablet called iPhone.

