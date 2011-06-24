Samsung’s First Solar-Powered Netbook Coming This July

Samsung has just announced that they are about to start selling their first solar-powered NC215S net book in the U.S. for $399 from the July 3rd.



According to the manufacturer, the US model will boast a 10.1 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display, 1GB of memory, and a dual core processor. The best part … the solar charged battery is aimed to provide up to 14 hours of life from a fully charged battery.

I love the idea … especially when you go out on a picnic and will enjoy the open air and the sun light and the way your notebook charges right from sun. Now you can easily forget the charger home.

By the way, be ready to face the truth, Samsung’s notebook is capable to charge the battery using solar energy only. The only drawkback — you have to pray the sky does not get cloudy.

