Samsung's Smart Watch Ads Are Killing Apple's Ads For The IPhone 5C Right Now

Screenshot/YouTube Max Smart calls Agent 99.

Samsung’s ads for its new Galaxy Gear smart watch are absolutely trouncing Apple’s advertisements for the iPhone 5C in terms of viewer popularity.

TV advertising analytics firm Ace Metrix found that Samsung’s awesome ad featuring clips from futuristic shows and movies scored an extremely strong 682 on its 950-point Ace Score scale.

The most popular ad for Apple’s 5C, on the other hand, scored a 522. Neither Apple nor Samsung is a client of Ace Metrix’s.

“Consumers love to see innovation portrayed in advertising and Samsung is the first major brand to unveil this type of wearable in television advertising,” Ace Metrix CEO Peter Daboll said in a statement. “The ads ‘attention’ and ‘change’ scores for each of these new watch ads were through the roof, meaning that the ads’ creative effectively demonstrated their latest innovation and has alerted them to a change in the company’s product line.”

The Ace Score measures creative effectiveness based on surveys of viewers, who rate the ads based on characteristics like persuasion, likeability, information, and relevance.

In addition to the science fiction ad made by ad agency 72andSunny, Samsung’s first ad for the smart watch, where a man showed the watch to members of the public on the street, scored a 673. Another ad for the smart watch and the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone, from agency Leo Burnett, featured soccer player Lionel Messi and scored a 560.

By contrast, the Ace Scores for Apple’s 5C ads, all from TBWAMediaArtsLab, ranged from 522 to 482. Despite the colourful and pretty “Plastic Perfected” ad, Apple seems to still be looking for the right formula to break out of the slump it’s been in since the “Designed by Apple in California” campaign flopped this past summer.

A spokesperson for Ace Metrix said that it might be difficult to compare the Apple ads with those from Samsung since Samsung is introducing a totally new product while Apple is merely advertising its latest smartphone.

That in itself might be part of Apple’s problem. By introducing the smart watch, Samsung is burnishing its “innovative” credentials while Apple is merely pushing a slightly updated version of a product that’s been around for years.

